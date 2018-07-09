Trumbull Times

Sacred Heart Academy announces honor students

By Julie Miller on July 9, 2018

Sacred Heart Academy Principal Sr. Kathleen Mary Coonan, ASCJ recently announced the honor roll for the second semester.

High honors — Eunji Lee

Honors — Eva Ceuvas

