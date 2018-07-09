Sacred Heart Academy announces honor students

Sacred Heart Academy Principal Sr. Kathleen Mary Coonan, ASCJ recently announced the honor roll for the second semester.
High honors — Eunji Lee
Honors — Eva Ceuvas
Sacred Heart Academy Principal Sr. Kathleen Mary Coonan, ASCJ recently announced the honor roll for the second semester.
High honors — Eunji Lee
Honors — Eva Ceuvas
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484