Campus News

By Julie Miller on July 9, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine — Michael Szymanski received a white coat at the White Coat Ceremony, a special ceremony designed to mark a student’s entrance into the clinical rotations of their medical school training. Szymanski is a third-year osteopathic medical student and will be starting clinical rotations this fall. He received an undergraduate degree from Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Dean’s List

Ithaca College — Kara Bowen

Marist College — Jennifer Gomes, class of 2019, majoring in Economics

Merrimack College — Jacob Howes, Molly Meehan, Alyssa Charlton

Muhlenberg College —  Logan Meyer

Norwich University — Stephen P. Briganti

Rochester Institute of Technology — Daniel Rouleau, Industrial Engineering program

Saint Michael’s College — Olivia N. Nestro, a May 2018 Graduate political science major who is the daughter of Paul and Kirsten Nestro, and a graduate of Trumbull High School.

University of Alabama — Robert W. Brennan, Kerry M. Marques, Nicole M. Palmer

University of Scranton — Casey L. Goulden, a junior counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Monica A. Moussavian, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella and is a doctor of occupational therapy student

Degree earned

Ithaca College — Shaun Rimkunas, BM in Performance; Aidan Quigley, Magna cum Laude with a BA in Journalism.

James Madison University — Nell D. Condron, Communication Studies

Loyola University — Lauren Fitzsimmons, BBA degree in Accounting; Matthew Tarantino, Accounting

Norwich University — Eric C. Jones, Bachelor of Science cum laude in Mechanical Engineering

