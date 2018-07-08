Trumbull Babe Ruth wins first two state games

Trumbull Babe Ruth has taken care of business, and after two consecutive victories, has advanced to the 14 Year Old Babe Ruth state tournament winner’s bracket final against Darien scheduled Tuesday night at 8 at Unity Park in Trumbull.

Manager Mike Buswell’s squad opened play with an 11-1 five-inning win over Newtown on Saturday.

Amity was next to fall, losing 10-0 to the locals in six innings on Sunday.

Bryan Kraus allowed only one hit and no earned runs against Newtown.

Trumbull scored four runs in the bottom of the first.

A big two-out, two-run double by Jack Ligouri was followed by an RBI single from Mike Brown.

Justin Delaney pitched five-innings of no hit ball and Niko Coclin had a clean sheet in the sixth versus Amity.

John Bova had two hits, including three RBIs while scoring two runs.

Grayson DeFelice caught the no-hitter, while adding two hits of his own.