Football: Tyler Matakevich & Friends greet future players

One hundred plus players from 19 towns took Dalling Field in Trumbull for the St. Joseph High School Free Football Clinic hosted by former Cadet and current Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Matakevich on Saturday.
Kids from 5th to 8th grade were happy to meet Matakevich, Steeler teammate Sean Davis, a mix of former college stars from Temple, St. Joseph, Shelton, Bunnell and Stratford, along with a handful of Cadet coaches and players including All-State receiver Jared Mallozzi.
This was no picnic for the campers, however, as they were broken into groups and swapped with different instructors to learn the basics and more about all aspects of playing football — line play, special teams, running back, wide receiver, defensive backs and quarterback.
“Being able to come back here, where shoot I was running around younger than them is fantastic,” said Matakevich, who in his third season with the Steelers out of Temple University will battle for a starting inside linebacker position. “This is awesome. My St. Joe’s guys are here and a few of my buddies from out of town. It means the world to me to be back on this field.
“This is what the kids love, to be with guys like Sean Davis from the Steelers and all my Temple guys. Any way we can give back and help out the community. This is what it’s all about.”
Among the campers were Trumbull Pop Warner Rangers’ Tyler Lloyd, Keenan Fraczak, Wesley Dayton, Joey DiMarco and Vincent Desautels.
Trumbull’s Beckett Fraczek, age 9, plays flag football and his favorite team is the Miami Dolphins.
Lloyd is a quarterback and favors the New England Patriots.
Keenan Fraczek is also a Patriot fan.
Dayton, a running back and safety, roots for the Dallas Cowboys.
DiMarco, a quarterback, also likes the Patriots.
Desautels, a defensive end, is a Steeler fan.
One of the clinicians was Mark Harrison, out of Bunnell High and Rutgers University, who saw time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears
“It’s about being with Tyler and these kids,” he said. “Being out here, embracing the membership of playing ball together, seeing old teammates, old friends. Being able to share our knowledge, and to have them see us having fun doing it, is what it is all about, We’re having a blast.”