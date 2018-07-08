Softball: Trumbull falls to Fairfield, 10-6 in district final

Trumbull’s 11U All-Stars took a 2-0 lead, but Fairfield put together three rallies to earn the District 2 championship at Unity Park on Sunday.

Fairfield won the first game on what turned out to be a three-game set, 12-9. Trumbull forced the extra game by winning a 5-3 decision, before Fairfield won the title 10-6.

Trumbull went on top 2-0 in its first at bat.

Raylen Massey opened the home first with a walk and stole second base.

Caroline Hall put a bunt down and both runners were safe when the throw went to third base.

Ava Mullen walked with one out to load the bases, and Massey sped home on a wild pitch.

Becca Sexton hit the ball into right field to score Hall.

Her bid for a base hit was denied when Fairfield’s Maggie Swanson charged the ball and threw Sexton out at first. Alyssa Russo then whirled and fired to the plate, where Ari Kedersha made the tag on Mullen for the inning-ending double play.

Trumbull threatened again in the second.

With one out, Carolyn Novia lined a ball through the right side of the infield.

Gianna Story followed with a hit over the first base bag. Hopes of a big inning faded when Swanson got to the ball quickly and fired to Lauren Foley at shortstop for the force out.

After Hall was hit by a pitch in the Trumbull third, it was Carol Reis getting to Brianna Buda’s hit attempt to right and going to Foley for the force out.

Fairfield scored one run in the second, took a 5-2 lead in the third, and sent nine batters to the plate in a decisive four-run fourth.

Foley had a double, two singles, and stole two bases to lead the attack from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

Kedersha singled home Paige O’Neill, who had singled, in the second.

Foley doubled in the gap to open the third. Izzy Mulhall then drove the ball over the first base bag, and her two-bagger plated Foley to tie the game at 2-all.

Russo singled to keep the line moving.

O’Neill’s liner up the middle resulted in a put out at first, as Mulhall scored.

Russo came around on a Kedersha double.

Alex Lewey’s fielder’s choice grounder took the score to 5-2.

Kelley Monahan, Foley and Mulhall reached base to start the fourth. Russo singled in two runs and another pair scored on Kedersha’s drive to the outfield.

Trumbull is managed by Jay Massey. Team members are Raylen Massey, Caroline Hall, Meagan McDonald, Ava Mullen, Becca Sexton, Claire Davis, Carolyn Novia, Julianna Cliffate, Mia Giblen, Gianna Story, Analise Hubert, Brianna Buda and Cassidy McGill.