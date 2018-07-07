School News

Frenchtown School

We hope everyone has an enjoyable summer. Don’t forget to check the TPS website at https://www.trumbullps.org/techlearn/summer-enrichment.html for details on the optional summer reading and mathematics activities.

The list of school supplies for each grade level can be found on our website at https://sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/supply-lists

See you on August 29 for our open houses and on August 30 for the first day of school.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Please visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: https://sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please save your box tops and send them in to school in the fall to earn money for Frenchtown.

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends in December. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn FREE educational supplies and equipment. Please enroll your Big Y card at https://www.bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.