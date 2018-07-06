Trumbull Community Television schedule

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday July 5-11, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 6/21 Meeting
1:15 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 6/22 Meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority 6/25 Meeting
2:25 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 6/27 Meeting
3:15 a.m. — Should I Stay or Should I Go?
4:45 a.m. — Liberty’s First Crisis
6 a.m. — Author Talk: We’re Good
6:55 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert
8:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2018 Commencement Exercises
10 a.m. — Organic or Non-Organic?
11 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
11:30 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
1 p.m. — The Business Plot
2 p.m. — Articles of Faith
3 p.m. — Organic or Non-Organic?
4 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
4:30 p.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
6 p.m. — The Business Plot
7 p.m. — Articles of Faith
8 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 7/2 Meeting
10 p.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
11:30 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence