Trumbull Community Television schedule

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday  July 5-11, 2018

12 a.m. —  Govt: Police Station Building Committee 6/21 Meeting

1:15 a.m. —  Govt: Senior Commission 6/22 Meeting

2 a.m. —  Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority 6/25 Meeting

2:25 a.m. —  Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 6/27 Meeting

3:15 a.m. —  Should I Stay or Should I Go?

4:45 a.m. —  Liberty’s First Crisis

6 a.m. —  Author Talk: We’re Good

6:55 a.m. —  I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

8:30  a.m. —  Trumbull High School 2018 Commencement Exercises

10 a.m. —  Organic or Non-Organic?

11 a.m. —  Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11:30 a.m. —  Old School Gazebo Concert

1 p.m. —  The Business Plot

2 p.m. —  Articles of Faith

3 p.m. —  Organic or Non-Organic?

4 p.m. —  Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

4:30 p.m. —  Old School Gazebo Concert

6 p.m. —  The Business Plot

7 p.m. —  Articles of Faith

8 p.m. —  Govt: Town Council 7/2 Meeting

10 p.m. —  Old School Gazebo Concert

11:30 p.m. —  Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

