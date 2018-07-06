Trumbull Times

Trumbull Library hosts free trivia nights

By Julie Miller on July 6, 2018

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street, Trumbull is hosting two trivia nights this summer on Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Individuals or teams (up to six-person maximum per team) can register.

Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks. Soft drinks will be provided. No alcoholic beverages allowed in the building.

Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the members of the winning team. Big Boy Entertainment of New Haven will provide the master of ceremonies for the evening.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested in advance at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.

