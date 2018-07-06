Trumbull Times

Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

By Julie Miller on July 6, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Magician Ed Popielarczyk — All ages. Thursday, July 12, 6-6:45 p.m. Prepare to be amazed by an incredible magic show. Drop-in.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Children’s

Children’s Summer Reading continues — Register for summer reading and pick up your monopoly game board: Read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Also, the first 400 kids to register will receive a free wallet to hold their Monopoly money. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Upcoming TechnoTeens: Robotics (Girls only) — Grades 6-12. Mondays-Thursdays, July 9-July 19. Bring own laptop or tablet; Library only has a few. Two-week long camp held at Fairchild Nichols Branch. Register once for all. Max. 15; $40 fee covers supplies and reserves your spot. Payable by cash or check at the Trumbull Library info. desk.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Frankenstein 200th Anniversary workshop — Robotics Division, #1 of 3. Ages 6 and up. Monday, July 9, 5-6:30 p.m. Join us to celebrate the anniversary of the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. The workshop will explore different topics from the book and includes hands-on activities. Details online. Register.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, July 11, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Zoomobile: What makes animals different — Ages 5 and up. Wednesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m. Learn more about the wild side of animals and nature. Examine rare artifacts, meet and touch amazing animals with the Interactive Zoo Mobile. Register: max. 22. Free.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.

About author

Julie Miller


