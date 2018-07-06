Trumbull Times

‘Celebrate what we have’

Trumbull marks Independence Day with Declaration reading, Colonial garb

By Shane Romanchick on July 6, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Photos by Lisa Romanchick

Trumbull held its seventh annual Declaration of Independence reading on the steps of Town Hall July 4, as volunteers dressed as Founding Fathers and acted as members of the Continental Congress before a flag-waving audience of family and friends.

“[It’s] a great way to honor our country’s birthday,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said. “It’s important to celebrate what we have every year, to remember what we live for.”

“John Adams” led the proceedings, and the participation of the crowd, with scripted responses, added to the atmosphere.

“We do this on the Fourth of July every year,” said Paul Salerno said. “We always like to support our friend who does a reenactment.”

His friend, Robert Mondar, said he had been attending the event for five years, but last year was the first time he had volunteered.

“It brings the community together for the holiday,” he said.

The reading continued with a vote from each of the original 13 colonies, made up of the audience, for the independence of the United States. The singing of God Bless America and Peace on Earth finished the reading with the whole crowd joining in to cap off the event.

“It’s important for us to remember what our forefathers did to be free today,” Salerno said.

