Free skin cancer screenings July 23

Smilow Cancer Hospital at Bridgeport and Yale Cancer Center will provide free skin cancer screenings on “Melanoma Monday,” July 23, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Yale New Haven Health’s Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull.

A team of physicians, including dermatologists Jonathan Leventhal, MD, and Mark Oestreicher, MD, will perform 10-minute screenings throughout the two-hour event on Level One of the Smilow Surgical Specialty Center.

Registration is required by calling toll free, 888-357-2396.

