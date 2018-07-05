Trumbull Times

Cross country: Trumbull High’s summer conditioning schedule

By Trumbull Times on July 5, 2018

The Trumbull High School boys cross country team will be meeting Monday through Saturday throughout the summer to do conditioning runs.

If you’re planning to come out this fall, get a head start to a successful season by coming when you can.

The team meets at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

On Saturdays, runners meet at 10 a.m.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays the team meets at the Trumbull Valley trail at the Tait Road end.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, they meet at the High School in the back just past the tennis courts.

Incoming Freshman are welcome to join the group.

For more information, join the team’s Facebook page at TrumbullBoysXC2018-2019.

