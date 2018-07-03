Stern Village gets a little cozier

Residents at Stern Village will find their accomodations a little more snug soon, and save a little money too.

Stern Village was recently awarded an $800,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Small Cities Grant program. The state Department of Housing and Gov. Dannel Malloy approved the grant last week. The funds will be used primarily to upgrade the windows in the 222-unit senior rental community to be more energy efficient. The grant will allow Stern Village to replace 186 single-pane windows with newer, more energy efficient models. The current windows are 20 years old, wood framed, and drafty.

Trumbull’s General Assembly delegation welcomed the news.

“I’m so glad that Trumbull is one of 16 towns across the state to receive this shared grant,” Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-22nd District, said. “These new energy-efficient windows at Stern Village will save money and our environment.”

State Rep. Laura Devlin, R-134th, said preserving affordable housing for seniors is a priority at all levels of government in the state.

“This award to the Town of Trumbull will assist us in helping to maintain safe, decent, and affordable housing for the town’s Stern Village residents,” she said.

Both Devlin and Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122nd, cited increased quality of life for the residents as the prime benefit of the grant, along with reduced heating and cooling costs.

David Rutigliano, R-123rd, called Stern Village “an integral part of our community” and praised the work the staff has done on the property. He said repairing the parking lots and sidewalks at the complex should also be a high priority in the future.

The block grants are given to towns that have a population below 50,000 residents and will advance projects that develop and preserve affordable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and also create and retain jobs.