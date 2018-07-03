Trumbull Times

Blake needs a home

By HAN Network on July 3, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Blake is a 2-year-old black and white male cat with green eyes that is mellow and sweet. He is neutered.

Blake is affectionate, healthy, and a real lovebug. He may be slightly shy at first, but soon comes around. He loves attention and would be great company for someone alone. He is fine with most other cats.

Blake is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

