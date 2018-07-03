Trumbull Times

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on July 3, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired tabby cat with pretty eyes, about 6-years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats, and would be best in a home as the only pet. She may possibly live with an older quiet small dog.  

She likes attention, and would be great company for someone alone.

She will  just need some time to adjust, but soon will be your best friend.

She would be best in a home with someone around at least part time.

She has had a tough life until she was rescued.

Please open up your heart and home to Crystal.

For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Crystal

Crystal

Related posts:

  1. Crystal needs a home
  2. Crystal needs a home
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Crystal needs a home

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Find joy with the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Next Post Stern Village gets a little cozier
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress