Movie Menu: Jaws, 12 Angry Men, Mamma Mia and more

Saturday, July 7

What a Way to Go! (1964)

Shirley MacLaine discovers that love can be fun (and lucrative) in this madcap musical comedy written by Broadway veterans Betty Comden and Adolph Greene.

9:55 a.m., FXM

Ruthless People (1986)

Bette Midler – soon to do her final turn on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! – discovers that some husbands aren’t worth the ransom they refuse to pay.

10:30 a.m., Sundance

Mamma Mia (2008)

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters discover the easiest way to steal the show is to sing and dance to the music from Abba. Look for the sequel on July 20.

12:30 p.m., USA

12 Angry Men (1957)

Henry Fonda discovers that people can be petty in this examination of what it takes to persuade people to be fair while serving on a jury.

6:15 p.m.

The Godfather (1972)

Marlon Brando and Al Pacino discover that the bonds between father and son can survive almost any threat in this Oscar winner from the novel by Mario Puzo.

7 p.m., AMC

Sunday, July 8

Jaws (1975)

Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider discover there’s no boat large enough when searching for a man-eating shark in this classic from Steven Spielberg.

9:45 a.m., AMC.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon discover that ingenuity can save the day in this classic thriller from director Ron Howard.

11 a.m., IFC

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh discover the real heat on a summer evening comes from the brilliant words by playwright Tennessee Williams.

1:45 p.m., TCM

Finding Nemo (2003)

Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres discover that parenthood can be stressful, especially when a dad’s worst fear comes to light.

4:15 p.m., Freeform

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes discover it’s possible to sing while riding in a flying car in this musical based on a novel by Ian Fleming.

8 p.m., TCM