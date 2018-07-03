Trumbull Times

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor Capital Gazette mass shooting victims

By HAN Network on July 3, 2018 in News, Regional ·

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that — in accordance with a presidential proclamationdirecting flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the country for one day in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland — U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

 

Related posts:

  1. State website fights waste, fraud and abuse: Public’s help needed
  2. AAA Northeast’s statement in response to Gov. Malloy’s Oct. 3 letter
  3. Senator Marilyn Moore to host state budget listening tour
  4. Sacred Heart University poll: Half of state’s higher earners may leave in next five years

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Babe Ruth: Unbeaten Trumbull All-Stars win War At The Shore title Next Post Binge and Repeat: Find joy with the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress