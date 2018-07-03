Trumbull Times

Babe Ruth: Unbeaten Trumbull All-Stars win War At The Shore title

By Trumbull Times on July 3, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members (front row) are: Johnny Bova, Bryan Kraus, Joey DeRienzo, Erik Osterberg, Charlie Langworth and Justin Delaney; (second row) head coach Mike Buswell, Grayson DeFelice, Jack Wallace, Michael Brown, assistant coach John Bova, Dylan Moran, Niko Coclin, Jack Ligouri and assistant coach Tyler Feldman.

Trumbull Babe Ruth All Stars defeated Newtown Babe Ruth All Stars, 10-2, to win the War At The Shore Independence Day Tournament in East Lyme.

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the top seed in the 14-team tournament.

In pool play, Trumbull defeated TCB Outlaws 10-0 and CT Hurricanes 16-0 to enter the playoffs 2-0.

As the No. 1 seed, Trumbull defeated No. 8 seed Beekman Americans 8-6 in the quarterfinal, No. 4 seed Oil City Bandits 8-2 in the semifinal and powered past No. 3 seed Newtown to win the championship.

Trumbull finished the three-day tournament with a 5-0 record, while out scoring its opponents 52-10.

Related posts:

  1. Babe Ruth: Trumbull 15s defeat Norwalk in 11 innings
  2. Babe Ruth: Unbeaten Trumbull 13s play Fairfield today
  3. Babe Ruth: Trumbull shuts out Norwalk to win 13 title
  4. Updated: Trumbull High returns to state semifinals

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Pop Warner Future Eagles Camp Next Post Flags lowered to half-staff in honor Capital Gazette mass shooting victims
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress