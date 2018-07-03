Babe Ruth: Unbeaten Trumbull All-Stars win War At The Shore title

Trumbull Babe Ruth All Stars defeated Newtown Babe Ruth All Stars, 10-2, to win the War At The Shore Independence Day Tournament in East Lyme.

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the top seed in the 14-team tournament.

In pool play, Trumbull defeated TCB Outlaws 10-0 and CT Hurricanes 16-0 to enter the playoffs 2-0.

As the No. 1 seed, Trumbull defeated No. 8 seed Beekman Americans 8-6 in the quarterfinal, No. 4 seed Oil City Bandits 8-2 in the semifinal and powered past No. 3 seed Newtown to win the championship.

Trumbull finished the three-day tournament with a 5-0 record, while out scoring its opponents 52-10.