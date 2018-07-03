Trumbull Pop Warner Future Eagles Camp

The Future Eagles Football Clinic will be held for ages 7 to 14 on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison Middle School.
For more information, contact Bruce Bartolucci: [email protected] or 203-913-2040.
- Fee $50 (Payable to Trumbull Pop Warner)
- Mail Address: PO Box 154, Trumbull CT 06611
- Includes Clinic “Future Eagles Camp” T-Shirt
- Bring Water – Wear Shorts and Football Spikes.
- Ages 7 to 14. Beginner Levels included.
- Clinic Topics:
- QB Training
- Throwing Technique – QB/Center Exchange
- 3 & 5 Step Drop – Ball Protection – Hand-off Exchange
- Zone or Triple Option – Option Pitch – Run Reads/Keys
- Throwing on the Run – Understanding Defensive Coverage’s
- QB Intensive Drills
- Wide Receiver Technique & Drills
- Stalk blocking – Stance and release / Route running
- Pass/Run Blocking Technique & Drills
- Footwork and understanding of different blocks
