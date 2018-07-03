Trumbull Pop Warner Future Eagles Camp

Trumbull Times

By Trumbull Times on July 3, 2018

The Future Eagles Football Clinic will be held for ages 7 to 14 on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison Middle School.

For more information, contact Bruce Bartolucci: [email protected] or 203-913-2040.

  • Fee $50 (Payable to Trumbull Pop Warner)
    • Mail Address: PO Box 154, Trumbull CT 06611
    • Includes Clinic “Future Eagles Camp” T-Shirt
    • Bring Water – Wear Shorts and Football Spikes.
    • Ages 7 to 14.  Beginner Levels included.
  • Clinic Topics:
    • QB Training
      • Throwing Technique – QB/Center Exchange
      • 3 & 5 Step Drop – Ball Protection – Hand-off Exchange
      • Zone or Triple Option – Option Pitch – Run Reads/Keys
      • Throwing on the Run – Understanding Defensive Coverage’s
      • QB Intensive Drills
    • Wide Receiver Technique & Drills
      • Stalk blocking – Stance and release / Route running
    • Pass/Run Blocking Technique & Drills
      • Footwork and understanding of different blocks

