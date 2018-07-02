Coming off sweep, Brakettes home for five games

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Stratford Brakettes return to action Thursday when they host the talented Concord (Mass.) Raiders 18 Gold team at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field in a 6:30 p.m. doubleheader.

The Brakettes will then take on the Maryland Chill in doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a a 10 a.m. single game Sunday at DeLuca Field.

Manager John Stratton’s Brakettes swept last week’s four-game series with the Stripes & Strikes of Hazelton, PA., winning each ballgame via the mercy rule despite the fact that they trailed in two games after one-half inning of play.

Kaysee Talcik, of Shelton, and Brandice Balschmiter, the 11-year veteran, continue to lead the Brakettes talented pitching staff.

Talcik won a pair of games as she didn’t allow a hit in eight innings, while Balschmiter and first-year pitcher Raeanne Geffert, of Seymour, both tallied wins.

Balschmiter (6-1) was the triumphant hurler in Friday’s 13-2, five-inning game. A walk, error, and Marissa Trivelpiece’s two-run double gave Stripes & Strikes a quick 2-0 lead.

Denise Denis quickly tied the score with a two-run, first-inning double, and she scored on Alex Heinen’s RBI double for a 3-2 lead.

Lauren Pitney of Ansonia hit a two-run home run, Samantha Rodriguez had three hits and Val Suto added two for the Brakettes.

Theresa Kane, of Mystic, gave Talcik all the support she would need with three hits in an 8-0 second-game win.

Talcik tossed her first no-hitter of the season with eight strikeouts in five innings. Both S & S baserunners came in the fourth inning via a walk and error. Denis, Jolie Duffner and Heinen all hit home runs for the Brakettes.

On Saturday, the Brakettes honored 12-year veteran Amber Radomski, of Easton, who retired as an active player. She will continue in her assistant coach role.

Geffert picked up her third win as she allowed one hit in the first-game 9-1 win. That hit was a home run by Trivelpiece in the first inning. After scoring three runs in the first, the Brakettes broke open the game with five runs in the fourth. Kane again went 3-for-3 and three RBI. Denis and Duffner both drove in two runs.

In the 8-0 nightcap, a five-inning game, Balschmiter worked the first two and Talcik (6-0) got the win by retiring all nine batters in a three-inning performance. Duffner, who had two hits, and Megan Hodgdon, of Cheshire, both drove in two runs for the 19-2 Brakettes.

Brakettes notes– Legendary Joan Joyce, the 18-time All-America and a 19-year veteran of the LPGA, will throw out the first pitch Friday night. She is in town for the first Brakettes/Joan Joyce Pitch & Putt golf outing Saturday. . . Torrington’s Ali Dubois, the Patriot League’s Pitcher of the Year at Boston University, is out indefinitely with a back injury, while Cheshire’s Abby Abramson, of UPenn, finds out this week how long she will be out with a dislocated knuckle. . . Tickets are on sale at the game throughout the weekend for the Brakettes nine-inning exhibition game in New Britain on July 15 at 7 p.m. against the minor league baseball New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League. Box seats are $10 for the Battle of the Sexes V.