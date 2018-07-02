Another suspect charged in Royce, Canoe Brook robberies

Trumbull police have arrested another suspect in the gunpoint robbery of two local teens and in the robbery and assault of a pizza delivery driver.

Raheem Howell, 20, of Bridgeport, has been charged with fourth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, interfering with police and third-degree assault on connection with an October 9 incident on Canoe Brook Lake, and with sixth-degree larceny, second-degree robbery and third-degree assault for the August 11 robbery of the delivery driver at the Royce apartments.

The Canoe Brook Lake incident occurred when when two Trumbull teens were assaulted and robbed in a secluded area near the lake. The teens had gone to meet with an acquaintance to socialize and smoke marijuana about 9 p.m., but police said the meeting was a setup to the robbery.



Police said the two met the acquaintance, who was already parked in the area, and that a male got out of the acquaintance’s car and into the back seat of the victim’s car. He then held a gun to the victim’s head and ordered the two out of the car. Police have since learned that the gun was a BB gun.



As they exited, three or four males exited the acquaintance’s car. The victim was ordered to the ground and robbed of his wallet, phone, and money as he was repeatedly kicked in the face and head. The victim’s friend also had his phone taken before the attacker’s fled the scene in the associate’s vehicle.

The victim was later treated for minor injuries.



The victim and his friend later identified the acquaintance, who was arrested a short time later at his home in Trumbull.

Howell’s arrest is at least the fourth in this case. Several juveniles also have been charged.

In August of 2016 Howell also was involved in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver at the Royce Apartments, 1000 Avalon Gates, police said.

In that incident police said the delivery driver arrived at the apartment complex and called the customer’s phone to say he was at the gate. He was given the access code to get into the complex and a group of males waved him over, saying they had placed the order.

When the driver approached the group, they threw him to the ground and began kicking him, and demanding money. Police said one of the members of the group took the driver’s wallet, which contained about $60. Police said the driver refused treatment for some minor injuries.