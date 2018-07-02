Trumbull Times

Stratford man charged with DUI after Trumbull Day fender bender

By Donald Eng on July 2, 2018

A 48-year-old Stratford man has been charged with drunk driving following what police described as a “very minor” crash Sunday night.

According to reports, Paul Souza was leaving Trumbull Day when his vehicle collided with another in the parking lot, causing minor damage. Police arrived to investigate and reported that Souza smelled of alcohol and was glassy-eyed. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and later registered a 0.25 on a breath test, more than triple the legal limit of 0.08.

Souza was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and unsafely backing up a vehicle. Bond was $10,000 for court July 10. Souza has previous convictions for DUI, breach of peace and hit-and-run in Monroe and Stratford and from the State Police.

