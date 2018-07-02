Trumbull Times

Andrew Valentino selected to play for Northeast team

By Trumbull Times on July 2, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Andrew Valentino was selected to play for the U9 Northeast Region team at the All American Games.

Andrew Valentino from Trumbull was a top four selection on the Northeast Region All American team, which will compete against seven other regions at the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) All American Games to be played from Aug. 4-11 at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera (Fla.).

Valentino is a member of the Trumbull American 11U All-Star team that just completed play in the District 2 Tournament, where he played shortstop and pitches.

Valentino is the only Connecticut player chosen for the 12-player Northeast team, where he is expected to play middle infield.

