Trumbull Times

Declaration of Independence reading July 4

By Donald Eng on June 29, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

Join your friends and neighbors at the seventh annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence, on Wednesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. It will be held on the steps at the Trumbull Town Hall.

This historic portrayal features citizen volunteers reading the Declaration.  This year, John Adams speaks to the Second Constitution Congress.

Before you start your picnic, bring your family to the Town Hall Green to see what July 4th is really about. This event is for the entire family, and Colonial costumes are encouraged.

For your comfort, bring your chairs.  

In case of rain, the reading will be held in the courtroom at Town Hall.

For more information, call Emily Areson, Arts office, at 203-452-5065, or email [email protected].

Sponsored by the Trumbull Arts and Senior Commissions.

Related posts:

  1. State Elections Enforcement Commission to investigate Hwang
  2. Anti-vaccine candidate? Cook-Littman slams GOP attack
  3. Long Hill, nature center eyed for community center locations
  4. Sewer savings: Trumbull, Bridgeport shake on 10-year sewage agreement
Previous Post Car show and Touch A Truck Sunday Next Post Reel Dad: The Incredibles 2: Simply incredible
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress