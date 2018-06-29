Trumbull Times

Car show and Touch A Truck Sunday

The Barnum Festival Car Show and Touch A Truck, at Trumbull Day, will be held at Trumbull High School on Sunday, July 1, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull High School parking lot.

This is free and open to the public.

If anyone who wants to enter their car in the car show, there is a $10 donation fee. Pre-registration is at 7:30 a.m., for car show entrants. The first 200 entrants receive a Dash Plaque and goodie bag.

On display will be police, fire and EMS vehicles, construction equipment and other vehicles and cars.

All monies raised will be donated to support first responders local charities in the Bridgeport region. The Barnum Fest is a 501(c)(3).

For more information or questions about the car show, call John Plofkin at  860-625-6370.

