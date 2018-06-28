Trumbull Times

Fire destroys Chatham Drive home

By Donald Eng on June 28, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Volunteer firefighters from Shelton and Monroe joined all three Trumbull fire departments in battling a large house fire at 14 Chatham Drive June 26. Trumbull Center responders initially were advised that an occupant could be trapped inside, though they later determined the structure was unoccupied.

According to reports, the first responders found heavy fire venting through first floor windows and spreading to the second floor. Incident commanders requested assistance from the Stepney Volunteer Fire Co. and the Shelton Fire Dept. The main portion of the fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes.

Donald Eng

