Trumbull paramedic named EMS Provider of the Year

By Donald Eng on June 27, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Trumbull EMS Paramedic Leigh Goodman, second from right, was recently named Bridheport Hospital EMS Provider of the Year. She was presented the award by Bridgeport Hospital staff members Paul Possenti, Wes Young, and Doug Latham. — Submitted photo

Leigh Goodman, a paramedic with Trumbull EMS, was recently named Bridgeport Hospital’s Emergency Medical Services Provider of the Year. The hospital recognized Goodman and other community-based EMS providers during its recent EMS Week celebration in the emergency department.

Goodman was one of the founding writers of the new statewide protocols for alternative-to-narcotic pain control in the EMS field. She earned praise for going above and beyond to make the experience better for patients and demonstrating a high degree of professionalism with all members of the healthcare team.

“Leigh has done fantastic work during past year on countless patients, and always does it with a smile no matter how challenging the situation is,” said Wesley Young, the hospital’s EMS coordinator, in presenting the award. “We consistently receive feedback on her positive attitude and patient care. Leigh is always willing to learn more about her patients to make the experience better.”

More than 800 EMS providers serve the Greater Bridgeport region, which makes it especially difficult to select one person to receive the annual award, Young said.

Bridgeport Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, is a 383-bed acute care hospital (plus 42 beds licensed to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital) serving parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties. The hospital admits more than 20,000 patients and provides over 300,000 outpatient treatments annually. The Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital is the only burn center in the state and one of only 65 verified burn centers in the United States.

