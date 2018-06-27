Gun rights group backs Herbst for governor

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group founded in 2009 that claims 30,000 members statewide, has endorsed former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst for governor.
In a written statement Wednesday Herbst said he was honored by the endorsement.
I am honored to have the support of thousands of law-abiding gun owners who need a champion in the face of an extreme assault on their constitutional rights from Dan Malloy and his insider allies in Hartford. I will hold the line against the extreme Malloy-Lamont agenda and veto measures that do nothing to improve the safety of Connecticut citizens while imposing significant burdens on law-abiding gun owners who simply want to live their lives.In an era when radical Democrats like Dan Malloy compare law-abiding gun owners to terrorists, Connecticut needs a leader who will step-in to end the divisive rhetoric and outrageous vilification of law-abiding people. I will strive to bring all Connecticut citizens together behind a vision for mutual respect, greater prosperity and a new era of opportunity.
CCDL President Scott Wilson issued a statement on the endorsement of the organization.
Connecticut needs a Governor that will defend the Connecticut Constitution and the rights of law-abiding citizens. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) represents over 30,000 law abiding gun owners and we proudly endorse Tim Herbst as our next governor.CCDL looks for actions as opposed to words. When anti-gun, liberal activist Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald was nominated by Governor Malloy to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, while the other gubernatorial candidates were silent, Tim Herbst led the charge in opposing McDonald’s nomination. As a gun owner himself, Tim has shown a working knowledge of the issues and positions that are important to Connecticut’s law-abiding gun owners. Our members can trust Tim to uphold the law and the Constitution. In this critical election for the future of our state, Tim is the right candidate with the proven record of leadership, vision and values to win in November and fight for our constitutional rights.We firmly believe that as Governor, Tim Herbst will be a leader in protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. CCDL is proud to endorse Tim Herbst to be the next Governor of the State of Connecticut.