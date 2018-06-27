Gun rights group backs Herbst for governor

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group founded in 2009 that claims 30,000 members statewide, has endorsed former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst for governor.

In a written statement Wednesday Herbst said he was honored by the endorsement.

I am honored to have the support of thousands of law-abiding gun owners who need a champion in the face of an extreme assault on their constitutional rights from Dan Malloy and his insider allies in Hartford. I will hold the line against the extreme Malloy-Lamont agenda and veto measures that do nothing to improve the safety of Connecticut citizens while imposing significant burdens on law-abiding gun owners who simply want to live their lives. In an era when radical Democrats like Dan Malloy compare law-abiding gun owners to terrorists, Connecticut needs a leader who will step-in to end the divisive rhetoric and outrageous vilification of law-abiding people. I will strive to bring all Connecticut citizens together behind a vision for mutual respect, greater prosperity and a new era of opportunity.

CCDL President Scott Wilson issued a statement on the endorsement of the organization.