Two Trumbull police officers arrested, investigation ongoing

Two Trumbull police officers have been suspended pending an internal investigation into a Stratford domestic violence incident that resulted in both of them being arrested.

Police Chief Michael Lombardo confirmed Tuesday that Michael Gonzalez, 40, and Kaitlyn Arcamone, 28, had been placed on administrative leave.

“Stratford police investigated the incident, and we are conducting our own Internal Affairs investigation,” Lombardo said. “Both of them were placed on leave as soon as we learned about it.”

According to a report in the Connecticut Post, Trumbull police contacted Stratford police June 18 to report a domestic violence incident that had occurred in Stratford that involved two Trumbull police officers. Arcamone allegedly told Stratford police that she and Gonzalez had an argument that escalated to violence, and that she had slapped him and a physical altercation ensued. Gonzalez allegedly admitted to the argument. According to reports, Gonzalez also threatened physical harm.

Gonzalez was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Arcamone was charged with disorderly conduct. Both have been released on a promise to appear in court June 18.

