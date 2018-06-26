Trumbull Times

Wrestling: South Side sending 18 to Nationals

By Trumbull Times on June 26, 2018 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

South Side Wrestling Club has been hard at work this spring, with more than 60 wrestlers in the wrestling room at Trumbull High School, and eighteen will attempt to win National titles this month.

Mikey Bartush, Aethan Munden, Dominick Spadaro, Kayla Batres and Hubert Szymko will compete  this weekend in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in Atlanta (Ga.).

Matt Ryan, Jack Ryan, Dave Castaldo, Breon Phifer, Tavon Simpson, Noah Zuckerman, Nico Provo, C.J. Shea, Will Holmes, Dave Castaldo, Eamon Toland Matos, Sergio Ferrera and Griffin Seyfried will compete for nine days this month in Fargo (N.D.) with a chance to become All American.

South Side coaches Jack Conroy and Brandon Fulco have brought in World Team members Jake Fisher (Greco-Roman) and Rich Perry (freestyle) to run clinics.

South Side Wrestling Club is located in the Trumbull High School auxiliary gym and is run through Continuing Education.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull-based South Side wrestling producing champions
  2. Trumbull Pisces impress at Age Group championships
  3. Wrestling: South Side brings home 10 championships
  4. Softball hitters training to resume at Erin’s Gym
Previous Post GBRTA announces scholarship winners Next Post Two Trumbull police officers arrested, investigation ongoing
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress