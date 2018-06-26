Wrestling: South Side sending 18 to Nationals

South Side Wrestling Club has been hard at work this spring, with more than 60 wrestlers in the wrestling room at Trumbull High School, and eighteen will attempt to win National titles this month.

Mikey Bartush, Aethan Munden, Dominick Spadaro, Kayla Batres and Hubert Szymko will compete this weekend in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in Atlanta (Ga.).

Matt Ryan, Jack Ryan, Dave Castaldo, Breon Phifer, Tavon Simpson, Noah Zuckerman, Nico Provo, C.J. Shea, Will Holmes, Dave Castaldo, Eamon Toland Matos, Sergio Ferrera and Griffin Seyfried will compete for nine days this month in Fargo (N.D.) with a chance to become All American.

South Side coaches Jack Conroy and Brandon Fulco have brought in World Team members Jake Fisher (Greco-Roman) and Rich Perry (freestyle) to run clinics.

South Side Wrestling Club is located in the Trumbull High School auxiliary gym and is run through Continuing Education.