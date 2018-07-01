Trumbull Times

Reading of the the Declaration of Independence July 4

By Julie Miller on July 1, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Join your friends and neighbors at the seventh annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence, on Wednesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. It will be held on the steps at the Trumbull Town Hall.

This historic portrayal features citizen volunteers reading the Declaration.  This year, John Adams speaks to the Second Constitution Congress.

Before you start your picnic, bring your family to the Town Hall Green to see what July 4th is really about. This event is for the entire family, and Colonial costumes are encouraged.

For your comfort, bring your chairs.  

In case of rain, the reading will be held in the courtroom at Town Hall.

For more information, call Emily Areson, Arts office, at 203-452-5065, or email [email protected].

Sponsored by the Trumbull Arts and Senior Commissions.

