Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Happy Independence Day — Libraries closed, Wednesday, July 4th.

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, July 2, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Now first and third Mondays. Details online. Free. Register for non or 1 p.m.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Win summer reading prizes. Pick up your game card starting today. Read in different genre, complete your game card, and be eligible for end of summer prize drawings. Cards due Sept. 2.



Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-Years. Tuesday, July 3, 11-11:30am. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Children’s Summer Reading continues — Register for summer reading and pick up your monopoly game board: Read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Also, the first 400 kids to register will receive a free wallet to hold their Monopoly money. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, July 3, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Creative Art for Kids—Charcoal. Ages 8 and up. Thursday, July 5, 11 a.m.-noooon. For each session, let your imagination go wild using different mediums to express your artistic skills. Free. Register.

Upcoming TechnoTeens: Robotics (girls only) — Grades 6-12. Mondays-Thursdays July 9-July 19. Project-based activities in a fun and creative environment, teaching the basics of computer science and robotics. No experience necessary. Bring own laptop or tablet; Library only has a few two-week long camps held at Fairchild Nichols Branch. Register once for all. Max. 15. $40 fee covers supplies and reserves your spot. Payable by cash or check at the Trumbull Library info. desk.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.