Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club travel golf

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Travel Golf Group played at Hunter’s Golf Club in Meriden on June  7.

First place went to Carl Bluestein, Bob Gregory and Jack Brennan with a 124,

Second place: Noel Gabrielle, Rich Stook and Bob Tvardzik with a 129.

Third place: Art Levitan, Chas Gould and Jim Menge with a 129.

The Low net winner was Frank Chudy with a 69.

The closest to the hole at No. 4 was Art Levitan at 10 feet, 7 inches.

The closest at hole No. 12 was John Strich at 24 feet, 3 inches.

The winning scores playing at Candlewood Valley Golf course in New Milford on June 21 were: first place: Rich Freeman, Jeff Jenkins, Guy Favreau and George Pastorok with a 118; second place: Ralph Thornton, John Strich, Clint Vogel and Hugh Norton with a 120 and third place: Bob Tavella, Dick. Lund, Bob Gregory and Jack Brennan with a 121.

The Low Net winner was Clint Vogel with a 62.

The closest to the pin at hole No. 4 was Mick Madigan at 22 feet, 11.5 inches.

