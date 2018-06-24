Campus News

Elmira College — Emily Clark was one of 71 student-athletes (softball), named to the Empire 8 Conference President’s List.

Wheaton College — Anais Anderson recently performed in the 2018 Commencement Celebration Concert. Anderson sang soprano I with the Women’s Chorale.

Dean’s List

Roger Williams University — Rachel Ameer, Carly Colon, Angela DeGenova, Nina Ferreri, Angelika Kremens, Kevin McAndrews, Kaelyn Mostafa, John Pfohl, Joseph Pleva, Matthew Rieger

Tufts University — Jacob Fried, Dylan McEniry

University of Delaware — Isabel Berte, Rebecca Cerone, Michael Collins, Steven Costello, Katherine D’Amato, Raman Dhingra, Nicolas Gomez-Colon, Erin Grady, Victoria Gutowski, Daniel Isaac, Sarah Koury, John Leonard, Zachary Lombardi, Elizabeth Masi, Jacob Miller, Jayna Pacelli, Alexa Pellenberg

University of Hartford — Robert Stone, Olivia Bucci, Marceline De Angelis, Anthony Gomez, Kelsey Ortiz, Yonatan Brodie, Kristen Williams, Richard Briggs

Degree earned

Bryant University — Paul Angelucci, Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree in Management; Stephen Hannigan, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree in Finance; Christian Sollitto, Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics and Statistics.

Salve Regina University — Alexa Ruff, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Christopher Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.