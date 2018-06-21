Little League dedicates press box at Unity 2

The Board of Directors of Trumbull Little League held a dedication ceremony on June 2 for the recently completed press box at Field 2 of Unity Park.

Unity Park is one of the many facilities in the town of Trumbull’s park system, under the direction of the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department. The town’s flagship little league baseball and softball complex in Unity Park is maintained and improved by Trumbull Little League.

Unity Park is considered to be one of the premier Little League facilities in Connecticut and annually serves as the location of postseason tournaments each summer, attracting teams from surrounding towns and beyond.

TLL unveiled a new scoreboard at Field 2 of Unity Park dedicated to former president Jeff Blueweiss, in 2013, and a mission was launched to add a press box behind home plate for calling games.

After years of discussion, budgeting, and planning, the design for the current press box was prepared by Board member and local structural engineer Kevin Chamberlain of DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc.

Once town approvals were secured, the fundraising process started — $85,000 in cash, labor, services and materials was raised over an 18-month period. Construction started in September of 2017 and was completed in May of 2018.

TLL’s Unity 2 Building Committee is made up of Kevin Chamberlain and Angelo Magliocco (co-chairs), along with Bill Natlo, Dave Fowler, Tim Honychurch, Joe Lobuono and Tony Buzzeo. The league president is Greg McDonald and the vice president is Steve Finger.

Trumbull Little League would like to thank the following sponsors for making this project possible:

Platinum: In Memory of Jeff Blueweiss, O&G Industries, Inc., Garrett Race Wood and Family, Matthew Greyson Wood and Family, Artistic Designs/Angelo Magliocco and Family, DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc./Kevin Chamberlain & Family, Sunrise Masonry/DAR Masonry and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 488.

Gold: Ring’s End, Bismark Construction, Conte Company, LLC, Lombardo Building, Builders Hardware and The Vazzano Family.

Silver: Eastern Metal Works, Simpson Strong-Tie, Cornell Carr, Inc., Mastercard, UnitedHealth Group, Quality Stairs, ABC Supply Co., Inc., Three T’s Irrigation and Firmender & Sons Painting.

Sponsor: Raymond J. Rizio, Esq., Sikorsky Credit Union, Fire Engine Pizza Co., The Hatch & Bailey Company, EcoLogic Energy Solutions, VIP Security & Consulting, Winnick Steel, Inc., Town of Trumbull Parks Department, The Home Depot #6326-Trumbull, G. Pic & Sons, Dr. Jason Oberhand, Testo’s Restaurant, Masonry Designs and David Fowler.

Booster:

Henry Showah, The Fero Family, The Cummmings Family, Harold Fitchel, Advanced Physical Therapy, Trumbull Pharmacy, The Brothers Painting Services, LLC., AllState Mechanical, Sal’s Pastry Shop, The Fowler Group-William Raveis Real Estate, Dr. Michael Cafaro, Peoples Bank, N.A., Pereira Engineering, LLC, Superior Electric & Security, Tim Honychurch, Solar Ridge Construction, Anthony Sorrentino Plumbing and Sika Corporation.