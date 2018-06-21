Farrel Corporation to be recognized at American Manufacturing Hall of Fame

The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame (AMHoF) has recognized The Farrel Corporation for their outstanding contribution to manufacturing at the Fifth Annual Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Trumbull Marriot.

Farrel Corporation began at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution, operating as a foundry and equipment manufacturer for the rubber industry. Over the years, Farrel Corporation maintained its commitment to high-quality production and innovation, earning an “E Award” from the U.S. Navy in 1942 for their contribution to the industry.

In 2011, Farrel Corporation and Pomini Rubber and Plastics merged, combining over 100 years’ collective experience in the polymer processing industry. Farrel Pomini is a global leader in the research, design and manufacturing of continuous mixing systems for the polymer processing industry covering an extensive range of applications.

Today, Farrel Pomini operates out of Ansonia, with a diverse workforce dedicated to reliability and sustainability. For more information, visit https://www.farrel-pomini.com

The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame is sponsored by BlumShapiro, a Founding Platinum Sponsor since the Hall of Fame’s inception. Based in New England with Connecticut offices in West Hartford and Shelton, BlumShapiro is the largest regional accounting, tax and business advisory firm.

The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame is affiliated with the Housatonic Community College Foundation, which serves as the fiduciary for the AMHoF. The HCC Foundation was founded in 1990 to provide financial assistance to the students and the college beyond the fundamentals provided by the State of Connecticut. For more information about the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center at HCC contact Richard Dupont at [email protected]