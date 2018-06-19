Car theft suspects arrested after foot chase

Police arrested two people at the Westfield Trumbull mall after they returned to the stolen car they had parked in the parking lot, Trumbull police said Tuesday.

On Monday June 18, at approximately 10:20 am, Trumbull police received information that a vehicle that had been stolen from New Canaan could be in the area of the mall. New Canaan police provided information from an electronic tracking device on the vehicle.

According to reports, officers checking the parking lots inside the mall spotted the stolen vehicle parked in a space near the Madison Avenue entrance. Two males were seen approaching the vehicle and as they entered the vehicle several officers approached them.

The 17-year-old male who had entered the driver’s seat was captured at the scene. The male on the passenger side, later identified as Tyler Ti ray Ballew 19, of Bridgeport, eluded police and ran off on foot. A foot chase ensued back into and through the mall, with Ballew exiting

back into the parking area where he was captured shortly thereafter by the pursuing officers.

Ballew and the juvenile were both charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. Ballew was held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 26. The juvenile was released to his parents and is scheduled to appear in court June 27.