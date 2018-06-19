Anonymous tip leads to drug charges against two Trumbull men

Two Trumbull men were arrested on drug charges after police received anonymous information June 13.

According to reports, at about 8:25 p.m. police received an anonymous tip of a suspicious vehicle parked in a wooded area near West Wind Road and Lauderdale Drive.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle occupied by three males and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the car. A Trumbull police dog that has been specifically trained in drug detection then searched the car, and indicated the presence of drugs.

A subsequent search of the car turned up more than four ounces of marijuana, police said. The marijuana was packaged in a way indicating it was to be sold.

The car’s driver, Kevin Gamarro, 18, and the passenger, Joseph Turner, 19, were both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operating a drug factory. Bond was $10,000 for court June 20. The third passenger, who is under 18, was released at the scene.