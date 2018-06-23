Student helps raise mental health awareness

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018 Trumbull High School student, Maggie Ameer, hosted a well-attended screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect, in Fairfield at Bullard Square. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Jordan Porco Foundation’s national suicide prevention programs for young adults.

This documentary follows suicide survivor, activist, storyteller, and filmmaker, Kevin Hines. Hines’s artful storytelling, honesty, realism, advocacy, and appreciation of the complex conditions that contribute to mental illness shine a light in times of darkness.

“I really wanted to make sure that everyone deeply understands the depth of mental health and how to help those who are suffering. I was hit with depression and anxiety when I was 13-years-old, and it felt so lonely because no one really talked about these issues. Hopefully, this movie will reach people who need help,” said Maggie.

Thank you to everyone who attended this event in support of raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention. A special thank you to Maggie and to photographer Jens Haulund.

The Jordan Porco Foundation’s mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health, and create a message of hope for young adults. They accomplish this by providing engaging and uplifting peer-run programs. Their programs strive to start a conversation about mental health that reduces stigma while encouraging help-seeking and supportive behaviors. The Jordan Porco Foundation is named in memory of the co-founder’s son, Jordan. Jordan died by suicide in 2011 as a college freshman.

His parents turned their grief into action by creating unique programs to address the major public health concern of young adult suicide which is the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 15-24. What started as a pilot program in 2012 has grown nationally to reach tens of thousands of young adults.

Visit jordanporcofoundation.org for more information.