School News

Frenchtown School

Thursday, June 21, is the last day of school due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year. It is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. We hope everyone has an enjoyable summer.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website. Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school in the fall to earn money for Frenchtown.

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends in December. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Trumbull Community Television — Keeping Trumbull Connected — can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.