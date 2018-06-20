State Reps. reflect on 2018 Legislative session

State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) hosted a Pizza and Politics constituent event at Old Towne Restaurant in Trumbull to discuss the just concluded legislative session.

According to the Trumbull House members, the idea of hosting a pizza and politics event as opposed to a more formal town hall is to hear questions and concerns from Trumbull residents in a more casual setting and conversation.

All three Trumbull lawmakers took questions on the major issues that helped shaped the 2018 legislative session, including tolls and transportation, our efforts to truly reform state government and return more money to peoples’ wallets, why our state’s economy continues to struggle while other states have seen an uptick in private business expansion, and the prospect of a Bridgeport casino and online gaming being adopted.

“I’m continually heartened by the great turnout. Trumbull residents are always fully engaged in the process and genuinely care about their state which definitely inspires us to work hard for them. It’s always a pleasure to meet with residents and keep the lines of communication totally open. This is how government is supposed to work,” said Rep. Rutigliano.

“I really enjoyed our conversations and the input from residents on the big issues of our state will help guide me as I go back to Hartford and represent you at the State Capitol,” said Rep. Devlin. “We are your voice.”

“I enjoyed talking to residents about the recent legislative session and about many of the Republican lead initiatives that passed,”said Rep. McGorty. “People are understandably frustrated with our state’s economy and they have every right to be. The number one issue is restoring our state’s economy and creating good paying jobs. By stopping tax and spend proposals from the majority party, we are starting to create a state government that is putting taxpayers first. We need to make serious structural changes, and House and Senate Republicans have shown that our solutions and vision will create a better fiscal Connecticut.”