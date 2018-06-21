Trumbull Times

Trumbull EMS spearheads alternative to narcotic pain management

By Julie Miller on June 21, 2018

Trumbull EMS has announced that it will be introducing IV Acetaminophen into their pre-hospital pain management treatment options.

Trumbull Clinical Supervisor Leigh Goodman was one of the founding writers of a new CT State Protocol for Pain Management which includes alternatives to narcotic pain management. The protocol is in response to a growing opioid crisis in America resulting in alarming rates of addiction, overdose, and fatality.

EMS is committed to partnering with the medical community as a whole and with local and state government agencies to reduce these trends. Over the next few weeks, TEMS paramedics will be receiving training on the most recent evidence based pain management protocol updates and adding IV Acetaminophen and other non narcotic pain management medications into their paramedic gear.

