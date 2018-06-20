Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 21-27, 2018

Trumbull Times

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, June 21-27, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation June 11 meeting

12:35 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 12 meeting

1:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 12 meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Health Board June 13 meeting

2:50 a.m. — outes 25 and 111 Engineering and Planning Study June 13 Public meeting

5 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

5:30 a.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents

6:01 a.m. — Should I Stay or Should I Go?

8 a.m. — Trumbull High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony 2018

9:45 a.m. — Tutu Trot highlights

10 a.m. — Trumbull High School Sports Awards Night 2018

12 p.m. — CT Icons

1:15 p.m. — Tutu Trot highlights

1:30 p.m. — Coastal Chordsmen gazebo concert

3 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

3:30 p.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents

4:01 p.m. — Should I Stay or Should I Go?

6 p.m. — CT Icons

7:15 p.m. — Tutu Trot highlights

7:30 p.m. — Coastal Chordsmen gazebo concert

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning June 20 meeting

11 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

11:29 p.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents

