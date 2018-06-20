Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 21-27, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, June 21-27, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation June 11 meeting
12:35 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 12 meeting
1:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 12 meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Health Board June 13 meeting
2:50 a.m. — outes 25 and 111 Engineering and Planning Study June 13 Public meeting
5 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity
5:30 a.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents
6:01 a.m. — Should I Stay or Should I Go?
8 a.m. — Trumbull High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony 2018
9:45 a.m. — Tutu Trot highlights
10 a.m. — Trumbull High School Sports Awards Night 2018
12 p.m. — CT Icons
1:15 p.m. — Tutu Trot highlights
1:30 p.m. — Coastal Chordsmen gazebo concert
3 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity
3:30 p.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents
4:01 p.m. — Should I Stay or Should I Go?
6 p.m. — CT Icons
7:15 p.m. — Tutu Trot highlights
7:30 p.m. — Coastal Chordsmen gazebo concert
9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning June 20 meeting
11 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity
11:29 p.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th grade parents