Youth baseball: Trumbull 10U’s earn Elite title

By Trumbull Times on June 18, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Trumbull Travel 10U Black team members (front row) are: Pictured are Josh Green, Trevor Schuelke, Colin Natlo, Giovanni Albaladejo, Sean Haight and Jack Buck; (second row) Ayden Magliocco, Andrew Valentino, Owen Burke, Garrett Wood, Kaelon Commodore and Vinny Lombardo; (third row) coach Angelo Magliocco, manager Keith Lojko and coach Bill Natlo.

Trumbull Travel’s 10U Black baseball team defeated Clubhouse, 5-3, to take home the 10U Elite Championship in the East Shore Travel League on Sunday at Annex Field in New Haven.

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and never looked back, notching a 8-1 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Technique Tigers and a 14-5 semifinal win over No. 4 CT Grind before facing No. 2 seed Clubhouse.

The championship victory closed out a successful season that saw Trumbull finish with an overall record of 20-5-1.

