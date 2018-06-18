Youth baseball: Trumbull 10U’s earn Elite title

Trumbull Travel’s 10U Black baseball team defeated Clubhouse, 5-3, to take home the 10U Elite Championship in the East Shore Travel League on Sunday at Annex Field in New Haven.

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and never looked back, notching a 8-1 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Technique Tigers and a 14-5 semifinal win over No. 4 CT Grind before facing No. 2 seed Clubhouse.

The championship victory closed out a successful season that saw Trumbull finish with an overall record of 20-5-1.