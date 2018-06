The Trumbull PC Users Group will hold it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 28, at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., across from Town Hall.

The main speaker will be Janeen Bjork, a television researcher in genealogy. She is also the resident genealogist at the Greenwich Senior Center where she has helped those who wanted to seek out and trace their family history.

The meeting is free and light refreshments will be served.