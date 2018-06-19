Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult Summer Reading Challenge 2018 — Win Summer Reading prizes. Thursday, June 21. Pick up your game card starting today. Read in different genre, complete your game card, and be eligible for end of summer prize drawings. Cards due Sept. 2.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, Jun 25, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Book discussion for Grades 6 and up — Tuesday, June 26, 5:30-6:15 p.m. June’s book is Awkward, by Svetlana Chmakova. Peppi realizes that sometimes you have to break the cliques’ rules and be good to your friends to survive at a new middle school. Free. Register; first 15 registrants get copy. Details online.

Children’s

Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff — Saturday, June 23, 11-11:45 a.m. Listen to Special Ed. teacher Evan Gottfried’s fun and silly children’s concert. Also, register for summer reading and pick up your monopoly game board: Read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Also, the first 400 kids to register will receive a free wallet to hold their Monopoly money. Details online.

Wizard Rock with Ludo Bagman and the Trash — Grades 3-8. Saturday, June 23, 1:30-2:15 p.m. Enjoy a rollicking good time rocking out with Ludo Bagman as he entertains with some Wizard Rock. Fun for the whole family, suitable for elementary through middle school. Rock on. Drop in.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, June 26, 11-1:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book discussion — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, June 27, 5:30-6:15 p.m. June’s book is Fuzzy Mud, by Louis Sachar. Fifth grader Tamaya Dhilwaddi and 7th grader Marshall Walsh walk to and from school together. Then, one fateful day bully Chad challenges Marshall to a fight, and they are forced to take a shortcut through the off-limits woods. They get lost, and find big trouble. Free. Register; first 15 registrants get copy. Details online.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, June 28, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 23, noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele. Beginner six session series. Last session, Saturday, June 23. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 23, 1-1:45 p.m. Last session Saturday, June 23. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, June 25, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Internet of Things (IoT) Programming with the Arduino — Ten-session series. Grades 6-8 with parent/guardian; grades 9-12; and adults. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 25-July 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the Adafruit Feather HUZZAH microcontroller and how to write basic programs to handle digital and analog input and output. Design a prototype. Must have a Windows or Macintosh laptop and be able to install some basic software. Details online. Register once for all. Max 12. $40 fee covers supplies and reserves your spot. Payable in person by cash or check at Fairchild Nichols Library before Friday, June 22.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, June 27, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, June 28, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.