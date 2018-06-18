Will Hnatuk awarded WGI Scholarship

On April 21 Trumbull High School senior Will Hnatuk was awarded the Zildjian/Mark Thurston Scholarship during award ceremonies for the WGI (World Guard International) 2018 Percussion World Championships at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Trumbull High School Percussion Ensemble Finished in ninth place out of 48 high schools. Will has performed with the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band and Winter Percussion Ensemble for five years (since 8th grade). He has been the drum captain for both his junior and senior years and was selected to receive the scholarship which recognizes scholastic achievement, leadership and dedication to performance.

On May 25, Will also was awarded the Ray Milyo Scholarship for Leadership and Academic Achievement by the Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors at an award ceremony held at Tashua Knolls.

Will is going to be attending Eastern Connecticut State University in September, majoring in Accounting.