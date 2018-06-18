Trumbull Times

Trumbull Public Schools early dismissal today

By Julie Miller on June 18, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

The Trumbull Public Schools will be dismissing early today, Monday, June 18. All PM preschool programs and after school activities are cancelled.
Reminder … Early dismissal times:  Middle and high Sschool dismissal is at noon/elementary dismissal is at 1 p.m.

June School Schedule

Wednesday, June 20 — Regular full day for students and staff
Hillcrest Middle School Stepping Forth Ceremony – Trumbull High School auditorium, 4:30 p.m.
Madison Middle School Stepping Forth Ceremony – Madison Middle School, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Legal day (early dismissal: last day for students)
Trumbull High School Graduation – 5:45 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Above average schools: Superintendent presents positive assessment
  2. Students selected to present at National Invention Convention
  3. Going green: Five Trumbull schools to receive solar arrays
  4. Final Mile celebration caps Kid’s Marathon program (SLIDESHOW)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post New kid in town leading Brakette boppers Next Post Did I Say That? Living on a prayer
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress