Trumbull Public Schools early dismissal today

The Trumbull Public Schools will be dismissing early today, Monday, June 18. All PM preschool programs and after school activities are cancelled.

Reminder … Early dismissal times: Middle and high Sschool dismissal is at noon/elementary dismissal is at 1 p.m.

June School Schedule

Wednesday, June 20 — Regular full day for students and staff

Hillcrest Middle School Stepping Forth Ceremony – Trumbull High School auditorium, 4:30 p.m.

Madison Middle School Stepping Forth Ceremony – Madison Middle School, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Legal day (early dismissal: last day for students)

Trumbull High School Graduation – 5:45 p.m.