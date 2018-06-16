Legion baseball: Trumbull sweeps Greenwich in Zone 4 twin bill

Trumbull Post 141 came from behind for a thrilling 5-4 walk-off victory over visiting Greenwich in the first game of a Zone 4 American Legion double-header on Saturday.

Jake Teixeira hit a tie-breaking single when he lofted the ball down the left field line with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Danny Ruchalski, who had reached on a single.

“It feels good,” Teixeira said. “We pulled ahead early, then were sloppy but it feels good to make up for it. We needed the win.”

Trumbull won both games of the double-header and improved to 4-3.

In the process, the locals handed Greenwich its first two road losses of the season, dropping Greenwich to 3-5.

Trumbull scored twice in the first inning to seize the early lead.

Greenwich, aided by four errors and a pair of wild pitches, scored four times in the fourth inning.

Trumbull cut the lead in half, making it 4-3, with a run in the sixth when Evan Warner doubled to center field, driving in Peter Autuori who was hit by a pitch two batters earlier.

“We felt pretty good about being in that spot,” Trumbull coach Jack McFarland of heading into the seventh inning down just a run with strong hitters due up. “That run in the sixth inning was big.”

Dustin Siqueira led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and Ruchalski laced an opposite-field single to left.

A wild pitched moved the runners up a base and Vin DeRubeis was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Ryan Vawter tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left. Siqueira raced home and arrived at the same time as the ball, which bounced away as Siqueira had a minor collision with the Greenwich catcher.

Siqueira reached for the plate to even the score.

That set the stage for Teixeira’s heroics.

“It always feels good to come back, especially with a walk-off,” said Vawter, who also did his part on the mound by throwing two scoreless innings of relief in the sixth and seventh and striking out two batters.

“They never gave up. They played a hard game. We had one bad inning there and the kids were able to overcome it,” McFarland said.

Siqueira, the team’s leadoff hitter, started things with a first-inning single and stolen base. He was knocked in on a DeRubeis single.

DeRubeis also stole a base and scored after Andrew Lojko was hit by a pitch and Teixeira hit a sacrifice fly.

Siqueira made a nice sliding catch in foul territory from his shortstop position during the game one win.

In the second game, also a 4-3 triumph, Trumbull’s Mike D’Agostino threw a complete game.

DeRubeis and Ruchalski both had key hits.