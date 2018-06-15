Veteran police officer, EMS and fire responder, succumbs to cancer at 60

Lifelong Trumbull resident and 31-year police officer Raymond Hahn died June 14 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Hahn, 60, had worked the last 12 years in the department’s dispatch center as a communications officer. He had previously served as the department’s only canine handler from 1990-95 with partner, Thunder. In more recent years Hahn had worked in a support role with the department’s dive team.

According to Asst. Chief Glenn Byrnes, Hahn’s personnel file includes numerous letters of thanks from residents and commendations that he had earned, many of them while partnered with Thunder.

In 2003 Hahn earned a Life Saving Award from the Department of Public Safety following a rollover crash on Route 8. Hahn and a state police officer pulled the driver from the crash and provided CPR until medical assistance arrived. The driver survived and made a full recovery.

Hahn had been with the Trumbull Police Dept. since 1986. Before beginning his service in town he had worked as an electrician for several years. A graduate of the Culinary Arts program at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Hahn also had experience working as an assistant chef at a local business.

In addition to his work as a police officer, Hahn spent 13 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Trumbull Center Fire Dept., starting in 1974. While a volunteer firefighter he achieved the rank of captain. He also volunteered with Trumbull EMS for three years starting in 1977, shortly after the service was founded.

Byrnes said Hahn was known by his friends and colleagues for his kind and generous nature and for being easygoing and personable.

“The department has lost one of its most dedicated officers, who devoted himself to his family, friends, and this town,” said Chief Michael Lombardo. “We will all truly miss him.”

Hahn is survived by his wife Justine. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road in Trumbull.